ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO

A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins

Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Reveals Forecasts for Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin and Three Additional Altcoins As 2023 Begins

A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down his predictions for Ethereum (ETH) and a handful of popular altcoins. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Cheds says in a new interview with Scott Melker that ETH has a “clean trigger level” around $1,420-$1,430, the price point it will have cleared both the prior support level and the 200-day moving average (MA).
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout

A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...

Comments / 0

Community Policy