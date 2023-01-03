Read full article on original website
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
Oshkosh Warming Shelter to Resume Normal Operations Next Week
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff...
24 Arrested in Green Bay During Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New...
Green Bay Alum to Make Broadway Debut in Sweeney Todd Revival
NEW YORK (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay graduate will soon be making his Broadway debut. Felix Torrez-Ponce, a 2018 graduate of Southwest High School, has been cast as an ensemble member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While in high school, Torrez-Ponce...
Green Bay Looks for Artists Willing to Think Outside the Box with New Public Art Project
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay is thinking outside the box, as the city looks to make even some of its most mundane objects a bit more beautiful. The Green Bay Public Arts Commission announced Thursday that it is seeking artists of all kinds for utility box artwork.
Northeast Wisconsin Leaders Revisit Passenger Rail Service
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
Community Blood Center Issues Urgent Need for A & O Blood Types
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Community Blood Center is urging community members to make lifesaving donations. The center says it has issued an urgent need for A positive, A negative, O positive, and O negative blood types. Eligible blood donors are urged to schedule a blood donation immediately. These...
DATCP Provides Resources for Farmers Seeking New Careers, Off-Farm Employment
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) makes resources available to farmers who are transitioning to a new career or seeking off-farm employment, including a new job-hunting workbook. The free, self-paced workbook for farmers includes information on setting goals, identifying transferable skills, searching...
Scott Blevins: The Mindset of a High-Performing Manager
Dairy manager Scott Blevins shares the habits, routines and principles that build his resilience and endurance to stay on top of his game while managing 6,500 cows, 6,600 youngstock and a team of people at Wiese Bros. Farms in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. What you’ll learn:. – Staying physically, mentally and...
Green Bay Police Report Less Shots Fired in 2022 Than 2021
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were fewer shots fired cases in the City of Green Bay for 2022 compared to 2021. Crime analysts tracked a 25.6% decrease in these cases. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to a high volume of calls in the fourth quarter.
Phoenix ups and downs on the road
The Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams were out on the road for Horizon League play Thursday night. The GB men fell to Purdue Fort Wayne 79-69. The Phoenix got out quickly 7-2 but the Mastadons recovered to lead at the break and stretch the advantage to 20 in the second half where a GB rally came up short. Clarence Cummings III had a season high 23 points for Green Bay. Cade Meyer chipped in with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Phoenix drop to 2-14 on the season, 1-4 in conference play. They’ll wrap up the road trip at Cleveland State on Saturday.
Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 54-year-old woman is dead after a Marinette house fire Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., dispatch received multiple reports of a fire in the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. The Marinette Police Department says the woman was inside the home and pronounced dead on...
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed, Again
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The trial for a woman accused of taking a gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer was postponed Friday from March 8 to May 30. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
Bellevue Woman Arrested For Unfounded 911 Calls
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — In early October, the Brown County Public Safety Communication Center started receiving multiple anonymous 911 calls for service on Seville Dr. in the Village of Bellevue. The complaints ranged from disturbances, drug allegations, and weapons calls. Each call was dispatched on its merit and...
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
Former NE Wisconsin Car Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former car dealer John Solberg was sentenced Thursday to two years, six months in federal prison for defrauding customers. Solberg previously pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud. Fourteen other counts were dismissed. He will also serve three years on supervised release. Restitution was set at $290,451.57, some of which has already been paid.
External Review Finds No Wrongdoing by Former Waupaca County DA or Sheriff
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A review of actions by the former Waupaca County District Attorney requested by the sheriff found no violations by the D.A., according to a report. Former D.A. Veronica Isherwood, now an assistant D.A., and Sheriff Tim Wilz have been battling about how the sheriff’s department handled changes to a report in a criminal case — and the subsequent consequences in court.
Big City Mayors Make Their Case For More Money
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For years, local government officials have been asking state lawmakers for more financial help, but it appears both sides are now ready to find a solution. “We need generational, transformative improvements as to how we invest in our local counties and keep them safe,” said...
