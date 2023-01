Chris and Raheem are back for the first Sixers pod of 2023, and address everything that’s happened since Christmas. With Joel Embiid firmly in the running for MVP, is it OK for him to consider taking certain games off to heal his body for the playoffs? How much is James Harden actually considering returning to Houston? Plus, Tyrese Maxey is back and looks like he’s returning to form after being out for over a month.

