KOLO TV Reno
Nevada holds on to defeat Air Force 64-59
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball held off a late comeback by Air Force and defeated the Falcons 64-59 on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Junior guard Victoria Davis led Nevada with 11 points while sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored 10 points to go with a season-high six rebounds.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson scores 15 as Wolf Pack knocks off San Jose State 67-40
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday. Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
KOLO TV Reno
How recent storms impact local ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season. “Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
KOLO TV Reno
Injury Expert shares tips for snow removal safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.
KOLO TV Reno
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno removing downed trees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 1/5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holiday season continues! Instead of waiting another week to drop the first episode of the basketball Sports Caravan, Mike and Kurt are bringing it to you just after the new year. Thursday’s slate featured seven games from the Northern 5A ranks. While some students...
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
KOLO TV Reno
All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday. Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.
KOLO TV Reno
City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police. The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting. The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are...
KOLO TV Reno
Arthouse cinema opens in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The art scene is expanding in the Biggest Little City with the opening of a new arthouse cinema. It’s called Theater 42 and it’s now open at 201 West Moana Lane. You can see all kinds of films dating back to the earliest days...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
