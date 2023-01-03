ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State knocks off Alabama State 61-58

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young had 17 points in Jackson State’s 61-58 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night. Young added 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC). Jamarcus Jones was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Ken Evans was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.
Green, No. 22 Auburn beats No. 13 Arkansas , 72-59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer, drew a foul and polished off a four-point play just 14 seconds into the game. No. 22 Auburn never lost the lead after that fast start. Green scored 19 points and Allen Flanigan matched his season high with 18...
