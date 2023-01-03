JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young had 17 points in Jackson State’s 61-58 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night. Young added 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC). Jamarcus Jones was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Ken Evans was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

