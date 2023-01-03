MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 19 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 69-59 on Saturday. Williams was 8 of 17 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Tigers (12-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 14 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and three steals. Elijah McCadden finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

