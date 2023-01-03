Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State following Venters’ 25-point game
Sacramento State Hornets (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Steele Venters scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-80 win against the Portland State Vikings.
Memphis defeats East Carolina 69-59
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 19 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 69-59 on Saturday. Williams was 8 of 17 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Tigers (12-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 14 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and three steals. Elijah McCadden finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.
Jones’ 17 lead Marquette past Georgetown 95-73
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones’ 17 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 95-73 on Saturday, extending the Hoyas’ record Big East Conference losing streak to 26. Jones also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Stevie Mitchell recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
Pullian leads Milwaukee past Purdue Fort Wayne, 74-70
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 19 points and BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday. Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Panthers a nine-point lead, 74-65. Bobby Planutis scored at the basket and Jarred Godfrey hit a 3 with four seconds left for the Mastodons to set the final margin.
Post players shine for league-leading Rootstown girls basketball
ROOTSTOWN — Halfway through the Portage Trail Conference girls basketball season, the Rovers are the lone undefeated team in league play. Their loaded frontcourt is a major reason why. Through 11 games, Rootstown sophomore Nadia Lough is averaging a double-double (15.8 points, 12.9 rebounds) and junior Brooklynn McIntyre nearly...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: CB Davontae Harris, DL Naquan Jones, DB Mike Brown. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Copyright © 2023 The Associated...
Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
Detroit Lions game vs. Green Bay Packers: Time, TV channel in Week 18 battle for playoffs
Detroit Lions (8-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8) What: Week 18, NFL regular season finale. When: 8:20 p.m., Sunday. ...
