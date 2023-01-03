Read full article on original website
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night. Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 15 points and Idaho State beat Weber State 67-57 on Saturday night. Parker shot 5 of 8 from the field for the Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Miguel Tomley also scored 12.
