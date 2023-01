Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -7; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Badgers face Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 7-1 on their home...

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO