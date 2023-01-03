ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
padailypost.com

Another power outage, this time in north Palo Alto

Sunday, 10 a.m. — Power has been partially restored to some residents in Palo Alto this morning, with more expected to be restored by noon. Power was restored to some customers in the Crescent Park, Duvenick-St. Francis area, Palo Alto Utilities said in a Tweet at 7:23 a.m. after downed trees had caused outage to more than 700 customers.
PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Why two troublesome bridges haven’t been replaced 25 years after the last flood

This story was originally printed in the Daily Post on Thursday morning. Get in the habit of picking up the Post in the mornings for important local news stories. A tangled web of government agencies, regulations, funding disagreements and lawsuits have delayed the replacement of two bridges over San Francisquito Creek for 25 years and counting, so residents in the area face the same flood threat today as in February 1998, when thousands of homes were inundated with water after days of rain.
PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Doris Maez

Doris Maez from Sunnyvale, CA passed away in her sleep on December 8, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born in South Dakota in 1937, eldest daughter of Eunice and John. Doris married Martin Maez. in 1957 and they were parents of twins Elaine and Laurie, Valerie, Bruce,...
SUNNYVALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy