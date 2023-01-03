ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

César film awards to ban nominees being investigated for sexual violence

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Organisers of the César film awards have announced that they will ban any nominees who are being investigated for sexual assault from the 2023 ceremony.

The prestigious awards show, which is scheduled to be held on 25 February, is known as France ’s version of the Oscars.

This decision means that actor Sofiane Bennacer, who is being investigated by police on two allegations of rape and one of violence, will be excluded from the ceremony.

The actor, who was nominated for his role in Les Amandiers, has denied any wrongdoing.

The rule change also applies to anyone who has been convicted of such an offence in the past.

“Out of respect for the victims... it has been decided not to highlight people who may have been implicated by the judiciary in acts of violence,” the awards ceremony said in a statement, noting that this included “presumed” victims in cases under investigation.

The Academy is yet to vote on whether to make a permanent change to eligibility criteria.

In 2017, controversial director Roman Polanski stepped down from presiding over the César awards, after 61,000 people signed a petition calling on the public to boycott the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM0Tj_0k1d1Jun00

The 83-year-old, who lives in Paris, is wanted in the US over a historic child sex conviction.

He pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and served 42 days in prison after accepting a plea bargain. Polanski fled the US for Britain and then France a year later over fears the judge hearing his case could overrule the plea bargain and he could be imprisoned again.

At the time, Polanski’s lawyer, Hervé Temime, released a statement, picked up by Agence France-Presse , saying the row was “unjustified” and the row had “profoundly saddened” the director.

Temime continued: “However, in order not to disturb the César ceremony, which should focus on the cinema and not on the appointment of the president, Roman Polanski has decided not to accept the invitation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
The Independent

Voices: Harry’s military claims point to one thing – an enduring sense of trauma

Prince Harry is publicly processing the trauma from his past and his actions speak to the challenges that veterans up and down the country experience.As some veterans form a line to take potshots at Harry, his latest endeavour seems to me another layer in his processing of the quite extreme unresolved grief of his childhood.Claims to have killed 25 Taliban, whatever their truth, are both unwise but also counter the unspoken code of the UK armed forces. The cynic in me suspects that the book’s editors wanted something salacious. But Harry should have refused.There is an unwritten rule that...
The Independent

Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured  Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
The Independent

Harry’s memoir includes several claims involving sister-in-law Kate

The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document. Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy