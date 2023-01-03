ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail strikes: Minister tells RMT to ‘hammer out a deal’

By Pa Reporters
 5 days ago

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) should get “off the picket line and round the negotiating table” as passengers face fresh disruption from strikes, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators stage two 48-hour walkouts starting on Tuesday and Friday.

Drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.

Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.

Mr Harper told Times Radio: “There is a very fair pay offer on the table which has been accepted by two of the trade unions on Network Rail.

“The RMT recommended that their members didn’t accept it, but actually a third of their members still voted in favour of it.

“I think it is time that the RMT got off the picket line and round the negotiating table to try and hammer out a deal with the train operating companies and Network Rail.”

The minister insisted he has had “perfectly constructive discussions” with all rail union leaders when asked if he has a good relationship with RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

The Government has let these strikes go ahead

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch

He added: “This is a very difficult week for those that depend on the train to get to work, to carry out important appointments, and for businesses who depend on those commuters.”

Speaking to the PA news agency from an RMT picket line outside London Euston station, Mr Lynch said: “The Government and the companies have not put any fresh proposals to us.

“They know what needs to be done to move towards a settlement, how to work through the problems and get to some documentation that we can all support, but that’s not happened so far.

“We’re hoping in the next few days that they will come to us and propose more meetings and more sessions of negotiation but at the moment that’s simply not there.

“The Government has let these strikes go ahead and that’s unfortunate.”

Could brothers in Brexit bring down the railway?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Unlike Mick Whelan, leader of the train drivers’ union, I don’t believe the government is bent on destroying the railway. But if ministers really did want to consign the industry they could not hope for better allies. The brotherhood of right-wing Conservatives and left-wing trade unions that fought successfully to leave the European Union have spent the last 200 days diminishing the...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
Barclay hints at revised NHS pay offer ahead of ‘world’s largest nursing strike’

Health secretary Steve Barclay has hinted that striking NHS staff could be offered a better pay deal from April – if unions accept “productivity and efficiency” reforms in return.With paramedics and staff in the “world’s largest” nursing strike set to walk out again within days unless a deal can be struck in a clash with union leaders on Monday, the minister insisted he “[remains] ready to engage” on how the government can “support the workforce”.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said he “looked forward” to discussing with unions how any settlement on pay could be made “more affordable,...
Rishi Sunak warned waiting list pledge will fail without NHS pay rise as he calls for ‘radical’ action

Rishi Sunak has called for “bold and radical” action to fix the NHS crisis as the leader of Britain’s nursing union warned he cannot meet his waiting list pledge without addressing pay.The prime minister told health and social care leaders during an emergency summit in Downing Street on Saturday that it was a “collective responsibility” to free up hospital beds and slash ambulance waiting times. But Ms Cullen said his pledge will fail unless he gives her members a pay rise. She warned Mr Sunak the public would back nurses over the government if any were sacked as part of...
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart

It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
Brexit: Rise in Britons renouncing UK citizenship since vote to leave EU

The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soured since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS Solicitors....
Nursing strikes will be largest in world, union warns Sunak

The two days of nursing strikes will be the largest of their kind in the world if Rishi Sunak does not negotiate on pay, a union leader has warned.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen has told the Prime Minister he could get the action in England called off if he takes up her offer to meet halfway.She is due to meet Health Secretary Steve Barclay for talks about future pay next week, but without a breakthrough on the existing deal the strikes on January 18 and 19 will go ahead.Mr Barclay has suggested striking health workers could...
Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document. Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting...
Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after years of inaction and underinvestment.Health Secretary Steve Barclay pledged to take further steps to “improve the flow through our hospitals” on Monday, with around 13,000 NHS beds blocked by delays in discharging payments.The Sunday Times reported that...
Scotland Office spends nearly £1.5m on spin doctor fees since 2021

Westminster’s Scotland office has been accused of “squandering” taxpayers’ money, as more than £1.5 million is spent on spin doctors in two years.Information disclosed through written parliamentary questions showed expenditure on communications staff was £944,645 in 2021/22 and £612,028 between April and October 2022/23.Spending for 2020/21 was £906,177, according to the written reply from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.SNP MP Deidre Brock has said Mr Jack is spending the money on a “zombie unit” which offers “precisely nothing” to Scotland.Spending more than £1.5 million in less than two years on a team of spin doctors for a Scotland Office offering precisely...
Scots faces ‘stark choice’, Robertson says ahead of Holyrood independence debate

The Scottish Government will continue setting out what it says is  a “detailed blueprint” for independence – with the country’s Constitution Secretary insisting there is a “stark choice” between remaining part of the UK and a “different future”  outside of it.Angus Robertson made the comments ahead of the first Holyrood debate of 2023 on the Government motion titled “People’s Right to Choose – Respecting Scotland’s Democratic Mandate”.SNP ministers in Edinburgh have already been criticised for using the opening of the debate to discuss the constitution instead of the growing pressure on the NHS – with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross branding...
Universal Credit uplift could be cancelled out by deductions, charity warns

Universal Credit deductions will leave some Scots struggling despite a promised benefits uplift, a leading charity has warned.Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has welcomed the decision to uprate benefits by 10.1% in April in line with inflation.The move, announced by the UK Government, could see the average household on Universal Credit some £25.49 better off each month.But CAS has warned the uprate could be cancelled out because of deductions, which typically relate to advanced payments – where applicants have to wait a minimum of five weeks for their first payment but can take an advance to get help sooner.The deductions system...
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
