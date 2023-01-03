ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitch

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Buffalo Bills players surrounded teammate Damar Hamlin after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.

The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken in an ambulance out of the stadium.

Some teammates could be seen kneeling close to Hamlin, while others consoled each other as medical personnel worked on him.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

