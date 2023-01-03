20 of the best back to work memes for grumpy employees

It is January and you know what that means - going back to the daily grind.

As 2022's festive period has come to an end, including the additional bank holiday which sweetened the deal, the UK's workforce woke up this morning knowing they'd be returning to their offices or work from home setups and let's just say not everyone was thrilled about the prospect trading Netflix and chocolate for emails and smart clothes.

If we were bitter, we'd point out that us journalists have worked throughout the period, Christmas or no Christmas. But we're not. Not at all...

Anyway, if you are on your morning commute for the first time in a couple of weeks and feeling a little sorry for yourself, here are some of the best back to work memes knocking around Twitter to cheer you up.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Still feeling a little blue? Still not looking forward to water cooler chat with that colleague? Well don't worry, everyone. Christmas 2023 is just 356 days away...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.