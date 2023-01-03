ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Financial analysts indicate the CHIPS and Science Act is representative of a broader shift of the overall deglobalization trend the world has experienced since before 2010. The act and similar incentive legislation in other nations are both about domestic jobs and high-tech manufacturing sector growth and about addressing national security concerns and reducing dependence on foreign sources of supply.

