Effective: 2023-01-08 01:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nacogdoches and western Shelby Counties through 315 AM CST At 231 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Center, Tenaha, Appleby, Arcadia, Jericho and Stockman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO