Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Soto, Natchitoches, Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana West central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas Northeastern Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until midnight CST. * At 1115 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Milam, or 27 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milam, Many, Zwolle, Converse, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Sexton, Belmont, Pelican, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for De Soto, Natchitoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN SABINE PARISHES At 1152 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Zwolle, or 22 miles south of Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Many, Zwolle, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Belmont, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sabine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHERN SABINE PARISHES At 1131 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zwolle, or 27 miles south of Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Many, Zwolle, Converse, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Belmont, Pelican, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY FOR NORTHERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN TYLER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vernon Parish, northern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 1230 AM CST At 1144 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Rosepine, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Jamestown, Farrsville, Harrisburg, Burr Ferry, Mayflower, Stringtown, Evans and Wiergate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
