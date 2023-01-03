Effective: 2023-01-07 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY FOR NORTHERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN TYLER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO