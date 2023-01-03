ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Key Sun Studio Recordings

Sam Phillips first opened the doors of his Memphis, Tenn., record studio on Jan. 3, 1950. Known first as the Memphis Record Studio, then later re-opened as Sun Studio, the venue has come to hold a prominent place in country music recording history. From Elvis Presley to Johnny Cash and...
