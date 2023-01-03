Read full article on original website
Olivia Pearson
4d ago
You have to be smarter than that, Ja. The little jerk deliberately hit you with that ball so you would react. You're a walking paycheck.
Reply
3
cind119
4d ago
Sounds to me like the kid provoked it. Morant might have overreacted a little but I don't see much of a problem here
Reply
3
Related
247Sports
LIVE GAME UPDATES: No. 8 Tennessee basketball at South Carolina
No. 8 Tennessee basketball (12-2, 2-0 SEC) hits the road Saturday afternoon to take on South Carolina (7-7, 0-1 SEC) in Columbia. Tipoff as Vols senior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Julian Phillips return to their home state is scheduled for 3:31 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. GoVols247's...
TMZ.com
French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens
French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’
The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
TMZ.com
Pop Warner Determines Coach Did Not Use N-Word In Postgame Incident
Pop Warner has concluded its investigation into allegations a man yelled the n-word at an opposing team's coaches in a postgame incident last month ... and determined he did NOT use racially-charged language. We broke the story -- an assistant coach for the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions in Colorado was...
Brown, Gholston score 18 each, No. 20 Missouri beats Vandy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston also scored 18 points and No. 20 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82 Saturday. D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving Signs Autographs, Takes Pics With Fans Outside Hotel
Kyrie Irving showed appreciation for fans eager to meet him in Chicago this week ... by signing autographs and taking pics with a big crowd of supporters. TMZ Sports is told ... Irving embraced the impromptu meet-and-greet and spent a moment with everyone in the crowd right outside the Nets' team hotel in the Windy City.
Comments / 3