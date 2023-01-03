ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars

Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. She’s an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and podcaster. But she would be none of those things if she had not started out as a Real Housewife. Arguably one of the most iconic Housewives of all time, Bethenny reigned over Real Housewives of New York on and off for eight seasons. Despite […] The post Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 8 Seasons

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm actress and businesswoman Lisa Rinna is departing the Bravo hit after joining the series during season 5 in 2014 Lisa Rinna is bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After eight seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humor, Rinna is departing the beloved franchise, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, 59, says in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Erika Jayne Says Lisa Rinna Can't Be Replaced on 'RHOBH'

Erika Jayne says Lisa Rinna simply can't be replaced on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... because Lisa's the greatest 'Housewives' star of all time. The 'RHOBH' star was out shopping Friday when cameras asked her about Lisa's recent announcement about leaving the Bravo reality TV series. Erika says producers...
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them

One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
People

Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a special shoutout to friend Rumer Willis days after the actress announced she's expecting her first baby Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing excitement for a dear friend. On Thursday, the children's book author and mom of two re-shared a powerful pregnancy post on Instagram that's gained attention recently detailing the physical and spiritual connection between mom and baby during gestation. Schwarzenegger Pratt reshared the post from friend Rumer Willis, and took the opportunity to congratulate her friend on the recent news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos

Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.

