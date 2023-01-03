Read full article on original website
Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars
Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. She’s an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and podcaster. But she would be none of those things if she had not started out as a Real Housewife. Arguably one of the most iconic Housewives of all time, Bethenny reigned over Real Housewives of New York on and off for eight seasons. Despite […] The post Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 8 Seasons
PEOPLE can exclusively confirm actress and businesswoman Lisa Rinna is departing the Bravo hit after joining the series during season 5 in 2014 Lisa Rinna is bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After eight seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humor, Rinna is departing the beloved franchise, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, 59, says in...
TMZ.com
Erika Jayne Says Lisa Rinna Can't Be Replaced on 'RHOBH'
Erika Jayne says Lisa Rinna simply can't be replaced on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... because Lisa's the greatest 'Housewives' star of all time. The 'RHOBH' star was out shopping Friday when cameras asked her about Lisa's recent announcement about leaving the Bravo reality TV series. Erika says producers...
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics
Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump. The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe
Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a special shoutout to friend Rumer Willis days after the actress announced she's expecting her first baby Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing excitement for a dear friend. On Thursday, the children's book author and mom of two re-shared a powerful pregnancy post on Instagram that's gained attention recently detailing the physical and spiritual connection between mom and baby during gestation. Schwarzenegger Pratt reshared the post from friend Rumer Willis, and took the opportunity to congratulate her friend on the recent news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
See Lisa Rinna Bust a Move to Cheer Up Harry Hamlin After Surgery
Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin weren't going to let his recent shoulder surgery stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. "Day 12 after My...
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
