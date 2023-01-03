How did Kodak's downfall impact you? Tell us.

As you drive through downtown Rochester, it's hard to miss the Kodak tower looming over the city it once dominated.

By the end of the 1970s, the tech giant employed more than 50,000 people in Rochester, fueling America's photography craze and supplying Hollywood with the film needed for the blockbuster movies we've come to love.

But that changed as the world shifted to digital photography. Though Kodak's fortunes have ebbed and flowed since then, it's never returned to its behemoth past.

Kodak and Rochester are intertwined

As the company's fortunes spiraled downwards, the city it called home fell with it.

The jobs created a direct and indirect economy for Rochester as Kodak's famed end-of-year bonuses flooded into car dealerships, appliance showrooms, and mom-and-pop businesses that thrived off the city's booming money machine.

By the early 1990s, consumers began to prefer digital photography over film, and Kodak failed to adjust to the times. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and employed only 5,000 people in Rochester at that time.

