Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Bar Foundation names honorees
The Louisiana Bar Foundation will hold its 37th Annual Fellows Gala on April 21 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This year's honorees are retried U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik Sr., of Lafayette, who was named distinguished jurist; Leo C. Hamilton, of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson in Baton Rouge, who was named distinguished attorney; Andrea Beauchamp Carroll, of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, who was named distinguished professor and Calogero Justice Award Recipient; and U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle, of New Orleans.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
houmatimes.com
Downtown Houma apartments to undergo $5 million renovation
HRI Communities announced that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the Bonne Terre Village Apartments located in downtown Houma and is set to immediately move forward, with construction to be overseen by Impetus Construction. The $5 million design-build undertaking will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 1996 by HRI and consist of 51 affordable, elderly housing units. The property shares a block with three additional and more recent HRI residential developments, which combine to a total 215 units providing housing to a diverse community including both senior and family households.
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
Letters: West End acres always meant to be used for public park
Our elected council members and state representatives should work to keep West End Lake Shore Park peaceful and support the environment rather than risk a commercial development on a destination street. West End Lake Shore Park was created by Louisiana State Act 209 of 1906 with the restriction that it...
theadvocate.com
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
houmatimes.com
Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
theadvocate.com
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
theadvocate.com
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
theadvocate.com
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
Comments / 0