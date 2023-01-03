HRI Communities announced that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the Bonne Terre Village Apartments located in downtown Houma and is set to immediately move forward, with construction to be overseen by Impetus Construction. The $5 million design-build undertaking will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 1996 by HRI and consist of 51 affordable, elderly housing units. The property shares a block with three additional and more recent HRI residential developments, which combine to a total 215 units providing housing to a diverse community including both senior and family households.

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO