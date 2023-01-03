Water main break at QHS repaired, but students asked to bring water from home for Tuesday classes

Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
Encore! to offer Fairy Tale Tea for preschool-fifth grade students on Feb. 25
QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association and sponsored by The Kaiser Dance Studio, invites children in grades preschool-fifth grade to attend a Fairy Tale Tea at Spring Lake Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sessions will be available at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Real estate transfers in Brown County for December 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Zimmerman of Versailles sold a residence at 105 W. Union...
Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
Larry Dean Ehmen
Larry Dean Ehmen, 82, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., the son of E. Dale and Meveline Heinecke Ehmen. Larry married Reva Ann Post on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowen, Ill. She survives.
MRN THIS WEEK: Adam Pitluk
MRN Editor talks to journalist Adam Pitluk about his experiences with James Scott, the man who was found guilty of the West Quincy Levee break. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s.
Hannibal man facing second-degree murder charges claims man he shot had threatened to ‘stomp his face in’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after allegedly shooting a Hannibal man Saturday night, according to a probable cause statement from the Hannibal Police Department. A warrant was issued on Saturday for Justin Sims, 32, after Anthony Migel Miller, 24,...
QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023
Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
