ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops

Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge

With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
West Side Journal

Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill

Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds

You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy