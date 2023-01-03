Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community member
WATSON - Family, friends and former students gathered inside Live Oak Church on Saturday to celebrate the memory of Fred London, a longtime educator and beloved member of the Watson community. "With the exception of my father, I'd say, if I wanted to model my life, it would be around...
wbrz.com
Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor
WATSON - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday. London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70. He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach at...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's sunken ship, the Brookhill, is back underwater. Now you can explore it virtually.
If you didn't get to explore the century-old sunken Brookhill ferry when the Mississippi River ebbed in the fall, you didn't miss your chance. Built in the late 1800s, The Brookhill was a ferry that carried people and livestock across the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and Port Allen. It sunk during a storm in 1915.
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge. Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
theadvocate.com
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill
Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
cenlanow.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
wbrz.com
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar. Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
