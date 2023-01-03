Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.

