Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill
Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
It's Carnival season. Here's a list of Acadiana Mardi Gras parades
The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
Opelousas man arrested for defacing Confederate monument slated for removal from St. Landry courthouse
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday for defacing and attempting to tear down a Confederate monument at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas. Early Monday morning, 66-year-old Don Leger of Opelousas is accused of driving to the courthouse in a blue GMC pickup truck and attempting to pull the monument down with a rope attached to his truck. Surveillance footage then captured Leger leaving the scene and returning to deface the monument with black paint, parish public relations officer Layne Herpin said in a statement.
Dave & Busters coming to Lafayette after buying 5 acres for just over $3M
Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette. The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
Teurlings hoping to defend parish duals crown with 'B' team
It could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High. With perennial powerhouse Brusly High School moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters will have an impact locally.
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
Officials searching for missing man in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
