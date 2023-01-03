ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops

Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill

Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

It's Carnival season. Here's a list of Acadiana Mardi Gras parades

The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge

With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested for defacing Confederate monument slated for removal from St. Landry courthouse

An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday for defacing and attempting to tear down a Confederate monument at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas. Early Monday morning, 66-year-old Don Leger of Opelousas is accused of driving to the courthouse in a blue GMC pickup truck and attempting to pull the monument down with a rope attached to his truck. Surveillance footage then captured Leger leaving the scene and returning to deface the monument with black paint, parish public relations officer Layne Herpin said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Dave & Busters coming to Lafayette after buying 5 acres for just over $3M

Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette. The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings hoping to defend parish duals crown with 'B' team

It could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High. With perennial powerhouse Brusly High School moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters will have an impact locally.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying

Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Officials searching for missing man in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE

