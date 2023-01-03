Read full article on original website
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
ktoy1047.com
December arrest leads to felony charges
60-year-old Michael Ballance was arrested by Hope Police on December 3 after allegedly threatening family members with a gun after an argument about their Christmas tree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ballance was arguing with a family member about the tree when he left the house and returned with a handgun. Ballance allegedly pointed the gun at family members before police arrived to make the arrest.
Six arrested in drug bust; $12K, 6 guns seized with drugs
Six local men were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies in El Dorado and Union County concluded a “lengthy” investigation into drug distribution. Ronald E. Brown, 52; Remondo Caver, 34; Brandon B. Boone, 25; Syroid S. Palmer, 31; Jaterrance D. Hamilton, 32; and Corey E. Parker, 28, all face multiple felony charges in the […]
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Thursday, Jan. 6
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects for felony theft
The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged shoplifter found with drugs
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the report of a shoplifter at the Walmart on the North Service Road. Officers found Willard Sullivan, Jr., 45, had been detained for shoplifting in the store. During a search, officers found Walmart merchandise in Sullivan’s pockets and inside his pants. Merchandise from Claire’s, a separate business inside Walmart, and a plastic bag containing pills were also recovered from Sullivan.
KTBS
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
magnoliareporter.com
Affidavit reports Smith Street homicide victim was shot at least 10 times
Demontray C. Hall was shot at least 10 times and begged for his life on the night of Saturday, November 12, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Magnolia Police Investigator Lt. Josh Miller. The affidavit, which includes witness statements and evidence compiled by police, was made public on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
ktoy1047.com
Narcotics operation nets arrest
The Task Force executed a search warrant on December 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Officers located 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 that investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
arkadelphian.com
APD: No arrest yet in robbery that left 2 dead
Authorities are actively investigating a weekend robbery that turned deadly in Arkadelphia, although no suspects had been named or taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon. The robbery happened late Friday evening at 8 Lark Place. The two victims — 16-year-old Ayden Hendrix and Quartez “Dada” Burton, 24, both of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
KSLA
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fake license plate leads to other charges
A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
KTBS
Temporary restraining order granted against Caddo commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Caddo Parish elected official following a complaint of stalking by a Shreveport woman. Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh signed the order Thursday morning that prohibits Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson from contacting the 36-year-old woman, whom KTBS is identifying as D.W., and her 9-year-old daughter.
