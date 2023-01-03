Area news in brief for Jan. 3

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RODMAN MOVIE – Rodman Public Library will screen a superhero film at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the main branch’s auditorium. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, whose character is freed from his earthly tomb 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods. Due to licensing agreements, Rodman Library can’t reveal the title of the film in the mainstream media. The movie is free and the library will provide fresh-popped popcorn to those attending, thanks to Friends of Rodman Public Library. No registration is required to attend the movie, but children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

KNOX TRUSTEES – Knox Township Trustees plan an organizational meeting for 2023 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2895 Knox School Road. Regular meeting will immediately follow.

MARLINGTON MEETING – Marlington Local Schools Board of Education plans a Curriculum Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Administration Offices, 10320 Moulin Ave. NE in Lexington Township. Purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the curriculum.

ALLIANCE PLANNING – City of Alliance Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St. Masks and social distancing will be required of those in attendance.

RODMAN BOARD – Rodman Public Library’s Board of Trustees plans its organizational meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the main library.

PORT AUTHORITY – Stark County Port Authority’s Board of Directors has set dates for its 2023 meetings. The regular schedule is Jan. 26; Feb. 23; March 30; April 27; May 25; June 29; July 27; Aug. 31; Sept. 28; Oct. 26; Nov. 23; and Dec. 14. Meetings are at the agency’s offices, 400 3rd St. SE in Canton.

COUNTRY DANCE – Canton Country Music’s next dance will be 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 with Jim Davidson Band, featuring Dianna McDowell. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is $3, and the event is open to the public. Food is available and there is a 50-50 drawing and lottery tree. Dance will be at the Polish American Club, 1605 Henry Ave. SW in Canton.

