Somerset, MA

Child's play: Somerset library to host Creepy Doll Makeover

By Ashley Schuler, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

SOMERSET — Who says you have to wait until October to get spooky?

Mark your calendars, horror fans and superstitious folk, because this day will only come around twice in 2023.

Time to switch gears from merry and bright to scary and hair-raising, Friday the 13th is just around the corner.

To celebrate this supposedly unlucky day, many cozy up on the couch for a horror movie marathon featuring snacks and screams.

Next week, ahead of Friday, Jan. 13, the Somerset Public Library is offering a night of child's play. Head to 1464 County St. on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and try your hand at their Creepy Doll Makeover.

Locals are invited to grab some crackle paint and get crafty creating their own creepy companions — with innocent yet sinister faces and beady glass eyes that definitely aren't watching you while you sleep.

The fear-inducing creations will serve as the perfect company for your upcoming "Friday the 13th" binge.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Somerset Library , this program is being spearheaded by Lisa Kelly, head of the children's department, who said she was inspired by a similar event held at a fellow library.

"I was kind of bummed I missed the opportunity around Halloween, so I tried to look for a Friday the 13th coming up," Kelly said.

Luckily (or unluckily?) she wouldn't have to wait long.

Recommended for ages 10 and older, the Creepy Doll Makeover is aimed at bringing the Somerset community together for some fun while drawing in the harder-to-reach teen crowd.

"We thought this might have a little more appeal," said Kelly, who noted her own kids' interests in spooky things.

According to Kelly, the library has plenty of well-attended programs for toddlers and the elementary school crowd, but "trying to find things that speak to the 10-and-up group" has been more of a challenge.

The library saw some success organizing an art therapy group over the summer for the older children, Kelly said, and they plan on tweaking their popular summer reading program with incentives that will hopefully appeal to older kids.

"It's something we know we want to be a focus," she said, so right now they're mixing things up and trying to offer a variety of activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsT1d_0k1cvCYs00

The requirements for this particular meet-up are simple: just bring yourself and your creepy creativity. The library will provide dolls, paint, and various supplies, but folks are free to bring their own accessories or doll of their choice.

Kelly noted registration is required so the library will know how many dolls are needed. Those interested can register online at http://www.somersetpubliclibrary.org or by calling the Somerset Public Library at 508-646-2829.

Looking to rehome some unwanted playthings? Kelly said the library is currently seeking donations of old, well-loved dolls to bring back to life at this event.

"We don't care how dirty or broken they are, we'll take them," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Child's play: Somerset library to host Creepy Doll Makeover

