15 Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More in 2023

Are you hoping to move beyond living paycheck to paycheck? Then we have some good news.

It is possible to make $100,000 or more per year without a postgraduate degree. You just have to choose the right career.

Check out these 15 popular jobs with average median salaries of at least $100,000. All salary figures come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Nurse practitioner

A nurse practitioner is a prestigious job that allows you to serve others, often as their primary care provider.

This position does not require a doctorate degree. If you are already a registered nurse, you can complete a master’s degree program in nursing and become a nurse practitioner.

The average annual salary for a nurse practitioner is $118,040 compared to $82,750 for registered nurses.

Information security analyst

Information security analysts work to keep computer systems protected. This occupation requires a bachelor’s degree and offers a median salary of $102,600 per year.

Demand for this job is growing, and opportunities are estimated to increase at a much faster-than-average rate through 2031.

Financial manager

If you're interested in a career as a financial manager, you might work for an investment firm or insurance company. However, there are other industries that hire financial managers.

Most entry-level financial managers have a bachelor’s degree. The national median pay is $131,710.

The BLS estimates there will be more than 71,000 job openings for financial managers each year through 2031.

Software developer

If designing computer applications and programs sounds like fun, you might consider pursuing a career as a software developer.

You will want a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology — or something similar — for this profession.

The median pay for this job is $109,020. Demand for software developers is expected to grow 25% through 2031.

Marketing manager

Exploring a career as a marketing manager is a good idea if you have experience in sales or advertising. The need for new marketing managers is increasing as companies look to replace recent retirees.

You can look forward to a high salary, with a median yearly wage of $135,030.

Depending on which state you live in, you could earn even more. Marketing managers in New York state enjoy an average annual salary of $190,760.

Computer and information research scientist

Computer and information research scientists take new and existing technology and find new purposes for it.

Most computer and information research scientists enter the profession with a master’s degree, although some jobs only require a bachelor’s degree.

The median wage for this type of research scientist is $131,490 per year.

Actuary

Actuaries work with statistics to calculate economic risks. Some jobs require travel, but many actuaries work in an office setting.

The median pay is $105,900 annually. Finding a job as an actuary will probably require a bachelor’s degree, and you will need to pass exams for certification.

Computer network architect

Computer network architects build data communications networks. Becoming a computer network architect usually requires a bachelor’s degree and work experience in a related field.

The projected job growth for computer network architects is in line with the average for other professions. The median pay is $120,520 per year.

Economist

As an economist, you spend your days analyzing data and evaluating various issues related to the economy.

To enter the workforce as an economist, you will need at least a bachelor’s degree. However, many jobs require a master’s degree.

The national median annual salary for an economist is $105,630.

Electrical engineer

Electrical engineers are involved with many different aspects of electrical equipment — from designing it to supervising the manufacturing process.

While the demand for electrical engineers is growing at a slower rate than many other occupations, more than 20,000 job openings are projected per year through 2031. The median annual salary is $101,780.

Nurse midwife

A nurse midwife is best known for caring for women during pregnancy and birth.

The average annual salary for nurse midwives in the U.S. is $114,210. If you are among the top earners, your salary could increase to more than $166,000.

Obtaining a master’s degree in nursing could land you a top-paying job as a nurse midwife.

Sales engineer

A career as a sales engineer is a good option if you love sales and technology. You’ll use your people skills to sell advanced technological products to companies.

The median pay for sales engineers is $103,710. However, earnings range from approximately $62,000 for the lowest earners to more than $180,000 for top earners.

If you choose this career, you will likely work for both a salary and commissions or bonuses based on your sales.

Industrial production manager

In this profession, you manage manufacturing plants and their operations. You will likely need a bachelor’s degree and experience in a related field. Extensive experience could land you a job with only a high school diploma, however.

The median national salary for industrial production managers is $103,150. Job growth for this profession is expected to be slower than for many other careers, but more than 15,000 job openings still are expected each year through 2031.

Database architect

A database architect builds systems that store and protect data, and they earn good money for doing so. Experts predict an increase in job opportunities over the next several years.

The median annual salary for database architects is $123,430. Top earners in the profession make around $169,500.

You’ll want a bachelor’s degree at minimum, but a master’s degree can give you a competitive advantage.

Physician assistant

As a physician assistant, you can diagnose patients, prescribe medications, and order medical tests.

You do not need a doctorate to pursue a career as a physician assistant, but a master’s degree typically is required.

The annual median pay is $121,530, with outpatient care centers providing the highest average salaries. In the U.S., the yearly median pay for physician assistants working in these types of care centers is $128,430.

Bottom line

There are plenty of jobs that pay $100,000 or more. Landing one of these jobs will help you boost your income and quickly pay off any lingering debt.

So, if you're in a dead-end career, consider looking into one of these jobs that pay well.

Switching to one of these careers will allow you to boost your bank account today so that you will have a brighter tomorrow.