Air Force unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
The 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, will conduct training including night flight operations at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, from Jan. 6-12, 2023. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and...
Neighborhood meetings set for this month in Santa Ana
Santa Ana has over 50 neighborhood associations. Not all of them are active but the ones noted below are holding community meetings on a regular basis. Also note that the organization called Com-Link is a regular meeting of all the neighborhood leaders in Santa Ana. Anyone is welcome to attend the Com-Link meetings.
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
Visit Newport Beach Kicks-Off Superbowl Tourism Campaign for Arizona Residents
Visit Newport Beach – the city’s visitor’s bureau – has always been creative when it comes to tapping into new tourism markets. Several years ago, Visit Newport Beach had a large truck with glass walls roam London. Inside the truck was a beach scene complete with lounge chairs and a harbor backdrop where locals could take selfies and enter to win a trip to Newport Beach.
No street sweeping in Santa Ana today due to the rain
Street sweeping in Santa Ana has been canceled on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to rain. Rain will be steady in the morning and continue in the afternoon. No rain is expected tomorrow, on Friday. Rain is forecast again next Monday and Tuesday. As such street sweeping could be canceled...
Let the City of Santa Ana know what your traffic priorities are
The City of Santa Ana is undertaking a project called Santa Ana Vision Zero (SAVZ) that involves a citywide traffic safety evaluation. What is Vision Zero? It’s a worldwide effort to eliminate traffic fatalities & serious injuries. SAVZ project will analyze traffic collisions, identify contributing factors or patterns, recommend improvements, develop cost estimates and prioritization for improvements, and create preliminary drawings that can be used for a next phase: grant pursuits to fund final design and construction.
Annual Candlelight Concert Raises $3.1 Million to Benefit Segerstrom Center Initiatives
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert to benefit Segerstrom Center for the Arts were swept away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980s New York elegance on Friday, December 2. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby...
Looking Ahead: New Mayor Chris Duncan Seeks Tangible Progress in 2023
After two new councilmembers joined the dais in December 2022 following the departure of San Clemente Councilmembers Laura Ferguson and Kathy Ward, Chris Duncan was tapped as the city’s next mayor. Duncan—a lawyer, husband and father of three children now in his third year on the council—spoke with San...
Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale announces auditions in Orange County
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
Environmental Nature Center Re-Opens Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon
The Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach expanded its footprint when it acquired the 12-acre Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon in 2021. ENC made upgrades to the facility, including installing ADA compliant restrooms and restoring the historic Tucker Residence. Last year they hired staff, ran Summer Nature Camps over...
Proposed South OC Charter School Seeks Approval from OC Board of Education
After not getting approved by the Capistrano Unified School District, a proposed new charter school in South Orange County named California Republic Leadership Academy is instead looking to get the green light from the Orange County Board of Education. The OCBE, which hears appeals for charter school petitions, is expected...
Seal Beach Pier closed temporarily due to damage from high surf and wind conditions
The Seal Beach Pier has closed temporarily due to damage sustained from high surf and wind conditions. During the nighttime hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023, the area around the Seal Beach Pier experienced high surf and wind conditions. As City of Seal Beach personnel monitored and prepared for this storm, the decision was made to temporarily close the Seal Beach Pier out of an abundance of caution. Overnight, a portion of the pier became damaged including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers.
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 10, 2023
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 10. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68682/72. The study session will begin at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Agenda items include:. A construction contract award to Signal...
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos
Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
Would a toll lane on the 5 Freeway help reduce Orange County traffic?
Caltrans District 12 wants to know if local Orange County drivers would support a toll lane on the 5 Freeway. Currently a portion of that freeway has a carpool lane. Here is what Caltrans posted on Twitter: “Do you drive the I-5? Your voice matters, take our Equity Community Survey today! Share how proposed changes to the I-5 could impact and benefit your day-to-day life, so that Caltrans District 12 can make recommendations to improve the project.”
Santa Ana man arrested for a fatal stabbing in Stanton
STANTON, Ca. (January 7, 2023): On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue in the city of Stanton regarding an assault. Deputies arrived and discovered the victim, a man in his 40s, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds....
Council Approves Updates to Housing Regulations in Municipal Code
The City Council voted last month to approve a series of ordinances meant to implement the city’s approved Housing Element and bring San Clemente’s municipal code up to compliance with state law. The six ordinances were passed under the council’s consent calendar—routine items that can be approved in...
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
Emergency Closure: Northbound off-tamps to Warner & Westminster and southbound I-405 outside lane closed
The outside lane of the southbound (SB) I-405 at Westminster. Please use alternate routes. The 405 Community Outreach Team will provide an update when all ramps and lanes reopen.
