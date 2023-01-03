Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Decision was in the public's best interest?
For their grand finale in 2022, Bonner County commissioners gave away our beautiful public access point at Camp Bay to an Arizona developer. Even under a court order to make their decision in “the best interest of the public,” they decided a 1/2-mile dirt path down a hill would serve the needs of our elderly and disabled. And, if able to negotiate the hike, they wouldn’t mind looking into a marina, instead of the sweet view centered in the bay which they’ve enjoyed for as long as they can remember.
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC attorney subpoenas employees, former trustees
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. The subpoenas were issued by Macomber as NIC's...
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho COVID deaths: 238 in 2022
The Panhandle Health District reported there were 238 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2022, and that number could rise. "Since there is a delay between when the death occurs and when it is reported to the health district, I would suspect there will be more reported for December that we have not received yet," wrote Katherine Hoyer, health district spokeswoman.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mountain goats at center of book tour
SANDPOINT — The community is invited to come hear the tale of Buddy, the orphaned mountain goat kid at the heart of a story by Bruce Smith. The wildlife biologist and award-winning author will be visiting Sandpoint and western Montana as part of a nationwide book tour later this month. The visit, set for Jan. 20-22, is being coordinated by the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.
Bonner County Daily Bee
LPOSD sets feedback forum
SANDPOINT — The community is invited to share thoughts with Lake Pend Oreille School District officials next week. The community feedback forum will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m. at the LPOSD district office, 901 Triangle Drive. District officials hope to have a wide range of community...
Bonner County Daily Bee
What role do rent subsidies play in area's growth?
Another column from Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad (Daily Bee, Dec. 15) about the lack of affordable housing and rapid population growth followed by the hand-wringing of local “social engineers” and their paid consultants. The "elites" push high-density affordable housing projects while ignoring that this seems to invite transplants with rent subsidies to relocate here.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz was born July 15, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to Winston and Dorothy (Schaeffer) Klontz and passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Steve attended Lane Tech High School and at age 18 enlisted in the Army. He was sent to Fort Bragg, N.C., and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, did cold-weather training in Alaska and was later sent to Okinawa. There he met his first wife, Toyoko. They settled in Southern California. In 1980, Steve moved to Cocolalla and has since resided in Bonner County.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Genesis Prep mom wins truck
Each year for the past three years, Chelsea Greilach has bought raffle tickets to try her luck in a multi-school car giveaway. In December, she was in luck — she won a truck. "I didn't believe them when they called me," Greilach said Wednesday. "It was one of my...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dover seeks help with wastewater system
DOVER — During the last few weeks, water processed at the city's wastewater plant has increased dramatically, Dover officials said Friday. Part of the problem is the rain and snowmelt, which have created conditions allowing stormwater and groundwater to the wastewater system through drains and pipes, Dover officials wrote in a letter to system users.
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC responds to accreditor's warning
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College has responded to a warning letter issued last month by its accrediting organization. In a letter dated Dec. 17, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities cautioned NIC that the board’s recent actions do not align with eligibility requirements and standards for accreditation and gave the college until Wednesday to explain how it is not out of compliance.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Flexible winter pool underway on lake
SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Alice Peterson, 86
Alice Mae Peterson, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Hayden, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling arrangements. Please visit Alice’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Late donations push 'Tots' past goal
When the community learned the Sandpoint Lions would not hit their Toys for Tots goal for the first time in the club's history, president Janice Rader said her phone began to ring. People wanted to know what they could do and encouraged the club not to give up, Rader said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Genesis Prep edges Clark Fork, 45-42
Cole SanRoman helped the Wampus Cats get out to a good start but, in the end, the Wampus Cats came up just short, losing to Genesis Prep, 45-42. SanRoman contributed six of his 11 points in the first quarter against Genesis Prep in Saturday’s game at The Courts at Real Life. Nathan Shelton contributed another 11 to Clark Fork.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SUMC to host Community Faith Study
Sandpoint United Methodist Church will begin a new adult education opportunity on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for members of the general community called Community Faith Study. "We believe that effective spiritual growth is inquisitive, imaginative, and courageous," Paul Graves, one of the leader, said. "To that end, we want to offer that kind of study to persons from other churches as well as persons who have no church."
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County welcomes first baby of 2023
SANDPOINT — Delaney Lynn Culp's arrival was a special one. Not only is she the first baby born in Bonner County in 2023, it's a birthday that she shares with her maternal grandmother as well. Born at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Delaney is the daughter of Andrea Marcoccio...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jaguars sweep visiting Wampus Cats
Katie Yount hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Jaguars downed the visiting Wampus Cats in nonleague play at The Courts at Real Life. Ella Martin added 13 points for Genesis Prep. Eloise Shelton led Clark Fork (3-6) with 13...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs play hard but fall short
Aliya Strock and Karlie Banks hit 17 and 12 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs in Thursday night's game against Lake City. However, it wasn’t enough as Sandpoint ended up on the wrong side of the 55-44 score. “We had some really good stretches tonight,” head coach Will Love said....
Comments / 0