For their grand finale in 2022, Bonner County commissioners gave away our beautiful public access point at Camp Bay to an Arizona developer. Even under a court order to make their decision in “the best interest of the public,” they decided a 1/2-mile dirt path down a hill would serve the needs of our elderly and disabled. And, if able to negotiate the hike, they wouldn’t mind looking into a marina, instead of the sweet view centered in the bay which they’ve enjoyed for as long as they can remember.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO