Read full article on original website
Related
Endangered right whale with calf spotted off Florida coast
An endangered right whale and its calf were spotted off the coast of Florida on Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
Researchers track shark named after Jekyll Island off South Carolina coast
An 8-foot, 395-pound white shark named after Georgia’s Jekyll Island is visiting the waters off South Carolina this week. Jekyll is a juvenile male white shark tracked by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks sharks and provides the data to scientists. He was tagged on Dec. 9, 2022, near...
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
power98fm.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
Bryan Kohberger seen on bodycam video during Indiana traffic stop
Bryan Kohberger was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country road trip with his father to the family's home in Pennsylvania.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Idaho murders: New video shows Bryan Kohberger during traffic stop in Indiana
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the criminology Ph.D. student suspected of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November, was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country road trip with his father to the family's home in Pennsylvania, according to body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings, police link Kohberger's DNA to crime scene
Court documents released Thursday show that DNA found on the knife sheath from the Idaho killings crime scene matched that of suspect Bryan Kohberger. The night of the murders, one surviving roommate told officials she saw a masked man walk through the house.
Hundreds rally in support of gun control bill 6 months after Highland Park parade mass shooting
Gun control advocates gathered in Springfield Thursday to support the Protect Illinois Communities Act which would ban assault weapons, crack down on gun trafficking, and would raise the legal age to buy a gun.
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
Send us your good news!
Email us at goodnews@fox.com with all your positive story ideas, events and all things good happening in your neighborhood, the suburbs and communities across Chicagoland.
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Jesse White steps down after 24 years as Secretary of State
Jesse White became Illinois' first Black Secretary of State in 1999, and today after 24 years on the job he is stepping down. White is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. He reflects on his years in office and the big figures he was able to meet.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0