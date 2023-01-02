ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
power98fm.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
