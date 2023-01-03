Read full article on original website
Louisiana Bar Foundation names honorees
The Louisiana Bar Foundation will hold its 37th Annual Fellows Gala on April 21 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. This year's honorees are retried U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik Sr., of Lafayette, who was named distinguished jurist; Leo C. Hamilton, of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson in Baton Rouge, who was named distinguished attorney; Andrea Beauchamp Carroll, of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, who was named distinguished professor and Calogero Justice Award Recipient; and U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle, of New Orleans.
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Opelousas man arrested for defacing Confederate monument slated for removal from St. Landry courthouse
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday for defacing and attempting to tear down a Confederate monument at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas. Early Monday morning, 66-year-old Don Leger of Opelousas is accused of driving to the courthouse in a blue GMC pickup truck and attempting to pull the monument down with a rope attached to his truck. Surveillance footage then captured Leger leaving the scene and returning to deface the monument with black paint, parish public relations officer Layne Herpin said in a statement.
It's Carnival season. Here's a list of Acadiana Mardi Gras parades
The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
Council hopes to revamp Baton Rouge's scandal-plagued bus system by filling vacant board seats
The Metro Council will soon make two appointments to the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system in a bid to overhaul the leadership of the scandal-ridden agency. Amid a months-long investigation that started with the intention of replacing some members of the Capital Area Transit System...
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
Dave & Busters coming to Lafayette after buying 5 acres for just over $3M
Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette. The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
Photos: Port Allen & Brusly communities heal with hoops
Port Allen hosted neighbor Brusly in girls and boys basketball action on Friday night. The Pelican community honored Brusly cheerleaders Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who where killed on New Years Eve when a police officer ran a red light during a chase. Also honored was Liam Dunn who is still recovering from sever injuries from the crash.
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
Why did a train derail, spilling hydrochloric acid? The railroad says it still doesn't know.
Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation. But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
Man arrested in deadly September shooting in Gonzales, Ascension Parish sheriff says
A man was arrested Thursday in a September shooting that left another man dead in Gonzales, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was taken into custody on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property in the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey.
Girl, 7, dies after dog attack on Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge sheriff says
A child is dead after she was attacked by a dog Friday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. A...
