When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO