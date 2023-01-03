ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14

When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, Arrested

On Wednesday, January 04, 2023, at 2358 hours, the following 27-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Nakia Jack-Daniels. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. obstruction of governmental administration;. false information provided regarding an Incident. The investigation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February

Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty

GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy