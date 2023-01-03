Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: ‘They left the house in total disarray’
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It only took a year, but Mayor Eric Adams has had enough of his predecessor’s administration. At a press conference Wednesday, the mayor went on a 7-minute tirade about members of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, and what Adams sees as their unfair criticism of his first year in office.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
norwoodnews.org
Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14
When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, Arrested
On Wednesday, January 04, 2023, at 2358 hours, the following 27-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Nakia Jack-Daniels. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. obstruction of governmental administration;. false information provided regarding an Incident. The investigation...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
norwoodnews.org
Annual Festive Display Postponed Once Again at Popular “Holiday House” on Pelham Parkway
For more than four decades, residents from across the City have trekked to Pelham Gardens to see the annual festive display on show at the “Holiday House” located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue, created each year by the local Garabedian family. Visitors come...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC correction officer who stabbed estranged wife pleads guilty
GOSHEN – A Middletown man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to burglary for breaking into his wife’s Town of Wallkill home in violation of a previously issued order of protection and stabbed her in the chest, causing a puncture wound to her liver. Jonathan Harris,...
61-year-old employee shot in leg during attempted robbery inside Brooklyn Dollar Tree store
A worker was shot while on the job inside a Dollar Tree store in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
