The Boston Celtics closed out their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 121-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Celtics had an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter and looked poised to run away with the victory. But the Spurs deserve a lot of credit for battling back and tying the score 116-116 with 37.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Celtics' top-tier talent, most notably Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, made the difference. C's center Robert Williams also dominated at both ends with a double-double and elite defense.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO