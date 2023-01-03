Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Governor appoints Ryan Phillips, Jim Andrews to judgeships
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among his final acts as governor, filled on Friday two judicial vacancies affecting Columbia and neighboring counties. The governor appointed Magnolia attorney Ryan Phillips as district judge for the 39th Judicial District for a term expiring December 31, 2024. Phillips replaces Judge David Graham, who was elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County unemployment rises during November
Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 4.2 percent for November, up from 3.8 percent in October, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. According to the report, for November Columbia County had a labor force of...
KSLA
Controversy erupts over election of Shreveport City Council chairman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With a vote Dec. 31 by the newly installed Shreveport City Council, controversy and a lawsuit were born. A self-proclaimed city watchdog has filed a petition claiming procedure wasn’t followed during this council’s very first meeting when they elected a City Council chairman.
magnoliareporter.com
Murphy USA donates $25 million to support South Arkansas charities
Murphy USA said that its Board of Directors had recently approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation which will continue to support positive changes in local communities with an emphasis on El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation funds the company’s matching gifts, including the annual...
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS MammoVan offering mammograms in Magnolia on January 10
The MammoVan, a mobile mammography unit operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, will be at the UAMS Family Medical Clinic, 1617 N. Washington St., in Magnolia on Tuesday, January 10. To make an appointment for a mammogram, call 800-259-8794. The MammoVan...
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Shreveport Over Council President
Shreveport and the City Council are being sued in Caddo District Court over the recent vote to elect a Chairman of the Council. During the Saturday noon meeting of the newly sworn in Council, Grayson Boucher was nominated to be Chairman. Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks voted for Boucher. Chairman James Green did not call for "no" votes. The panel moved on, assuming Boucher did not get enough votes from the 7 member panel.
KTBS
Temporary restraining order granted against Caddo commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Caddo Parish elected official following a complaint of stalking by a Shreveport woman. Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh signed the order Thursday morning that prohibits Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson from contacting the 36-year-old woman, whom KTBS is identifying as D.W., and her 9-year-old daughter.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Minden fire chief to retire after 50 years in the profession
There is an old black and white photo on the wall of Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad’s office at the firehouse. “It’s my favorite picture,” Mourad said. “It tells you my life – what I love to do, right there. We were at a structure fire, and I was standing there with a hose, just waiting on water, waiting to go fight the fire.”
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
magnoliareporter.com
Richard Grey Murphy Jr.
Richard Grey Murphy Jr., 41, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Berryville. Grey was born on October 20, 1981 in Magnolia. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration. He was an independent safety engineer who owned and operated Murphy Safety Engineering and Consulting, LLC.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Comments / 0