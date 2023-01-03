Read full article on original website
Related
Year in Review, Part 2
April 1 Tommy Martin makes three rounds in state spelling bee Besting orthographic trickery like “durham” and “richter scale” during a second-place run in countywide competition, Libby seventh-grader Tommy Martin went on to advance this year through three rounds of the Treasure State Spelling Bee. Martin, during a fourth and final go on the big stage in Bozeman, ultimately faltered on “vestibule” to finish in a commendable 20th place statewide. He outpaced nearly 40 other top Montanan spellers and is now working on his bid to win the 2023 state spelling bee. Libby’s Isaac Lamere had secured the top spot in the Lincoln County Spelling...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023
The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
Libby to host conservation easement meeting
The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings between Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, conservation partners and private landowners whose land is under conservation easement in northwest Montana. These meetings will focus on lands under the following easements: Haskill Basin near Whitefish, Trumbull Creek near Whitefish, and Lost Trail near Marion. The meeting for the Lost Trail Conservation Easement (7,300 acres) near Marion, will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Libby City Hall, Ponderosa Room, 952 E. Spruce St. The Lost Trail meeting was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 but postponed and rescheduled to this later date. A conservation easement is...
Helen “Marie” Martin
Helen “Marie” Martin, left this earth and went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. After her second battle with cancer, she passed peacefully at home with her husband and family members with her. Marie was born on April 3, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Jim and Helen Tease. She soon had two brothers and two sisters in the family with her. Growing up, her family moved back and forth from Florida to Tennessee. Marie met her husband, Craig Martin, at the beginning of 1976, when he was in the Army stationed in Florida. When Craig got out of...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
Legals for December, 30 2022
TANKO LAW OFFICE BRIAN C. TANKO, ESQ. Montana Bar No. 5194 392 - 1st Avenue East North Kalispell, MT 59901 Tel: (406) 257-3711 Fax: (406) 257-3722 Email: btanko@tankolaw.com Web: www.tankolaw.com Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY In Re: The Estate of: STEPHANIE R. STECK, Deceased. Molly Owen District Court Judge Cause No.: DP-22-91 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to JACOB J. STECK,...
Patricia M. Midyett
Patricia M. Midyett, formally (Pedersen) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Pat was born on Aug. 8, 1932. She was the youngest to be born in the Pedersen family of three. Pat grew up in Libby, Montana, attended Libby Public School and graduated in 1950. After graduation Pat went to Spokane, Washington, to attend Kinnman Business School. After graduation she returned to Libby to work in one of the local banks as a bookkeeper. Pat married Lloyd Midyett, and had a daughter, Karol. The family moved to California for a few years until she divorced Lloyd and returned to Libby. After returning to Libby with her daughter she...
Libby man found not guilty of DUI
A Libby man accused of DUI after a traffic crash in 2022 was found not guilty in a jury trial in district court on Dec. 8. Joshua Miller, 35, was charged with two felonies, including driving under the influence, fourth offense, or, in the alternative, driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater, fourth offense. Miller is also charged with two misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident. After two hours of deliberation, the jury found Miller not guilty of driving under the influence. He was convicted of two misdemeanors, including driving...
Investigators arrest Idaho man for alleged drug dealing
An Idaho man is locked up in the county jail on charges he was selling drugs in south Lincoln County. Joseph Allen Redl, 38, of Bonners Ferry, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by county Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Holzer after receiving information about his alleged activities in the area. Redl was arraigned on Dec. 5 in Lincoln County District Court and pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, use of property subject to criminal forfeiture and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first two charges are felonies. Redl could face up to 20 years in the Montana State...
bonnersferryherald.com
Drug case dismissed without prejudice
BONNERS FERRY — A drug case with the largest amount of fentanyl recovered in Boundary County was dismissed without prejudice on Jan. 4. The case is dismissed without prejudice, which allows the prosecution to refile and try the case again. Prosecuting Attorney Tevis Hull made a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Jan. 4 due to further investigation needs to be completed.
Libby man accused of stealing unemployment benefits
A Libby man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits after authorities say he walked away from a job. Austin Joel Zugg, 46, is charged with two felonies, including making false claims to public agencies and theft. Zugg’s arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 12, but it was moved back to Tuesday, Jan. 3 because he did not have legal representation. Weston Young, of the state Office of the Public Defender, said his office had attempted to find an attorney to represent him, but three attorneys had declined. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang against...
Libby woman sentenced for meth possession
A Libby woman received a suspended sentence on Jan. 3 for the felony possession of methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26, 2022, incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and pleaded guilty, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. Cuffe gave Quinn a 2-year suspended sentence. She received credit for time served after her arrest. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate because Quinn's criminal history is "scant." But the judge also said there things of concern in the pre-sentence investigation before wishing her good luck. According to court documents, Quinn...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Fairfield Sun Times
Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
Investigation into shooting at Kalispell gas station continues
The Kalispell Police Department reports the motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
827
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0