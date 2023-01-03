Russia’s Vladimir Putin stood all by his lonesome for Russian Christmas mass this weekend in a Kremlin church, looking bored and dead inside—while military brass reportedly worked behind the scenes on preparations to summon another 500,000 citizens to die for him.For weeks, Russian officials have been reassuring an increasingly worried public that the Kremlin has no plans to draft fresh cannon fodder for the fledgling war against Ukraine.But, as with so many other claims made by the Kremlin, signs are growing that those promises were nonsense.Ukrainian intelligence warned this weekend that Russian military officials plan to call up another 500,000...

18 MINUTES AGO