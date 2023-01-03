HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO