Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023

The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
SALINE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery

WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting...
WYANDOTTE, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
wlen.com

Police Investigating Possible ‘Shots Fired’ Situation in Adrian Thursday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Police responded to a possible shots fired situation early Thursday afternoon. Chief Vince Emrick said in an email response to WLEN News Friday that the alleged incident occurred just before 2PM. He said that after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Parkview, one...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after series of thefts in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested after a series of thefts in Macomb County. Roseville officials said they received several reports from residents in December that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video helped authorities identify a black GMC Yukon as the vehicle being used by the thieves.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver at fault in crash had suspended license

RIVERVIEW — A 23-year-old Brownstown Township man who was cited for causing a two-vehicle crash at Fort Street and Sibley Road was found to have a suspended driver’s license as well as an active arrest warrant in nearby Trenton. The collision occurred when a woman driving a black...
TRENTON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon

Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

