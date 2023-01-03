Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023
The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
Family and friends of 2 slain road workers upset over killer's sentence
Family and friends of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver are speaking out after a Washtenaw County judge hands down her sentence.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery
WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting...
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
wlen.com
Police Investigating Possible ‘Shots Fired’ Situation in Adrian Thursday
Adrian, MI – Adrian Police responded to a possible shots fired situation early Thursday afternoon. Chief Vince Emrick said in an email response to WLEN News Friday that the alleged incident occurred just before 2PM. He said that after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Parkview, one...
wlen.com
Michigan State Police Continue Work on Dee Warner Case; No New Updates
Tipton, MI – Dee Ann Warner has been missing from her Munger Road home since late-April last year, and the family is still searching for answers. As the calendar turned over to 2023 this week, the Lenawee County community is still searching as well. WLEN News reached out to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after series of thefts in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested after a series of thefts in Macomb County. Roseville officials said they received several reports from residents in December that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video helped authorities identify a black GMC Yukon as the vehicle being used by the thieves.
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver at fault in crash had suspended license
RIVERVIEW — A 23-year-old Brownstown Township man who was cited for causing a two-vehicle crash at Fort Street and Sibley Road was found to have a suspended driver’s license as well as an active arrest warrant in nearby Trenton. The collision occurred when a woman driving a black...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
wlen.com
Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon
Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
