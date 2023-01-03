Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field
A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field."While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin "is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement."The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night.The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.The Bills' announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Former NFL player in Broward reacts to Hamlin’s ‘heartbreaking’ collapse, safety concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Twan Sanchez Russell said he was distraught when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he has been anxiously awaiting updates. Monday Night Football fans watched in horror as Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition in hospital after collapsing on field during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game had been postponed following the incident, which occurred during the first half.In a statement, the NFL said: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in a critical condition.pic.twitter.com/Q5xPxUZpxH— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”Hamlin’s teammates gathered in prayer on the field after witnessing the incident. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
‘That’s going to live with me the rest of my life’: Dolphins players react following injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL and much of the sports world has been deeply impacted following the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest right on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee...
