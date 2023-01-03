ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
NECN

Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
CBS DFW

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field."While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin "is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement."The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night.The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.The Bills' announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Independent

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition in hospital after collapsing on field during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game had been postponed following the incident, which occurred during the first half.In a statement, the NFL said: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in a critical condition.pic.twitter.com/Q5xPxUZpxH— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”Hamlin’s teammates gathered in prayer on the field after witnessing the incident. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Click10.com

Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon, Bridgewater availability unknown for Jets game

