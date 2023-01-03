Read full article on original website
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Ken Dandridge Is Popping Back Into Season 2 of 'FBI: International' — Who Is He?
Season 2 of FBI: International is nearly halfway done and so far, it has gone above and beyond Season 1. With the team, we've been all over the world from Hungary to Spain, which are also prime spots for anyone to visit if they just graduated high school and are headed for college in the fall.
How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now...
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
Is Luke Kleintank Leaving FBI: International?
Although Dick Wolf's "FBI: International" (the latest spin-off of his incredibly popular "FBI" franchise) is only in its 2nd season on air, it seems as though the series might already be dealing with some major casting changes — particularly in reference to the series' main character, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).
