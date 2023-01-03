Read full article on original website
That Boy Poppa Say ft. That Girl Lay Lay - The ABC’s | THAT GIRL LAY LAY
That Boy Poppa Say ft. That Girl Lay Lay - The ABC’s | THAT GIRL LAY LAY. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Manager With The Planager' on January 12
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)
TFOU France Preps 'PAW Patrol' 10th Anniversary Celebration
PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, TFOU, the kids programming strand of leading French commercial broadcaster TF1, and Spin Master have lined up a PAWsome year-long celebration!. Starting January 11, fans can tune into TFOU every Wednesday to...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rugrats' Special 'Rescuing Cynthia' on January 20
MUSICAL HALF-HOUR SPECIAL OF NICKELODEON’S RUGRATS,. Share it: @OfficialRugrats @ParamountPlus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation #Rugrats. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (Sing) and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (A Christmas Treasure) join the cast of Nickelodeon’s original animated series Rugrats in a musical half-hour special premiering Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Kelly guest stars as Cynthia, Angelica’s beloved doll who is an international-pop-star-sensation-veterinarian-astronaut (among many other occupations), and Sparks guest stars as Tabitha, an impressionable high-fashion doll and rising pop star desperate for fame. This episode previously made its debut on Paramount+ on April 15, 2022.
Nick Jr. Brazil to Premiere 'Babydino' on January 7
Nick Jr. Brazil (Brasil) will premiere the brand new animated preschool series Babydino on Saturday 7th January 2023 at 11:00am! Fully developed in Brazil, the production is a partnership with Studio Z, a producer from São Paulo, and financed by iQIYI, the Chinese streaming platform which also co-produces Deer Squad with Nickelodeon and VIS Kids. Following launch, fans can tune into more brand new episodes every Saturday at 11:00am on Nick Jr. Brasil.
Nickelodeon Renews 'The Really Loud House' For Season 2
Nickelodeon has reportedly renewed The Really Loud House for a second season! Filming for The Really Loud House season two is expected to begin filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico later this year. The news was first reported by PIX11. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, The...
Simon Spotlight Announces 'Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook'
Simon Spotlight has announced Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook, a brand new book inspired by Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series Transformers: EarthSpark, on July 4, 2023! The book is currently available to pre-order now, including on Amazon.com, where it's priced $8.99 USD. Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook Paperback...
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK. Catch Brand New Show, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj weekdays at 7am on Nickelodeon, along with some of your favourite toons. See Alvinnn!!!, The Loud House, Horrid Henry, The Patrick Star Show, SpongeBob and Transformers: EarthSpark for Toons on Toast, every weekday from 6am on Nickelodeon 📺. Click HERE to find out more!
Paramount+ Unveils Cast, Trailer For New Season of 'Are You The One?' Premiering January 18
PARAMOUNT+ UNVEILS CAST FOR NEW SEASON OF “ARE YOU THE ONE?” PREMIERING JAN. 18. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Hosted by Kamie Crawford. Jan. 5, 2023 – Paramount+ today revealed a stacked lineup of international contestants for the upcoming global edition of the dating competition series ARE YOU THE ONE? The new season will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada and roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Latin America on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and in Australia on Thursday, Feb 14. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford will host the first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain. An official trailer and key art were also released.
Hey Arnold! Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast
Hey Arnold Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast. Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!
PARAMOUNT+ AND DELTA TEAM UP TO DELIVER EXCLUSIVE IN-FLIGHT STREAMING EXPERIENCE
NEW YORK – Jan. 5, 2023 – Paramount+ and Delta today announced an exclusive partnership that will bring the premium streaming service to millions of Delta SkyMiles Members. Starting this spring, Delta loyalty members on planes originating in the U.S. will have access to a special free trial of the Paramount+ Premium service of popular content that spans breaking news, championship sports and a mountain of entertainment.
Knockout City Announces TMNT Villains Event
Knockout City x TMNT - Official Villains Collaboration Trailer | IGN. Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Paramount to Release 'Devotion' on Paramount+ and Digital on January 8
FEATURING A STAR-STUDDED CAST AND SPECTACULAR AERIAL ACTION, “DEVOTION” WILL STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+ AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BUY ON DIGITAL JAN. 8. EXPERIENCE THE UNTOLD TRUE STORY OF HEROISM IN THE. ACTION-PACKED WAR DRAMA “DEVOTION”. “Devotion” Is Directed by JD Dillard and Stars Jonathan Majors and...
Nickelodeon's December + Holidays 2022 Continuity: Global Edition. Check out a super selection of Nickelodeon's December 2022 and Holidays presentation (including idents, bumpers, trailers and BUGs/DOGs) from Nickelodeon channels around the world! (latest videos towards the bottom):. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon holiday favorites on Paramount+. Try it FREE at...
