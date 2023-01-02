Read full article on original website
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Dinosaur Dippy to take up three-year Coventry residency
A popular dinosaur exhibit is to spend three years at a city museum. Dippy the Diplodocus will take up residence at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery and Museum from 20 February. Museum bosses said there would be free ticketing to see the giant so all can enjoy the "world-class exhibition". The...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Stroll around old Duxford pubs proves unlikely New Year hit
A history enthusiast said he was amazed at the response after a walking tour of former pubs proved an unlikely social media hit. A tweet about a New Year's Day stroll around Duxford, Cambridgeshire, was seen 350,000 times within 48 hours. Organiser Mike Priestley said he only expected "a handful"...
Atlas Obscura
Alcove From Old London Bridge
In the shadow of The Shard, in the southern borough of London’s Southwark, lies Guy’s Hospital. Nestled deep within all the various departments is a small green oasis of calm. Here, one will find a memorial to John Keats, a 19th-century poet and contemporary of Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron. What makes this monument unusual is both the statue and its structural encasement.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Papua New Guinea: 92 unclaimed bodies buried in mass grave
Unclaimed bodies found decaying in an outdoor shed have been buried alongside others in a mass grave in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby. The burial took place after a viral social media video appeared to show excess bodies from the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue in the shed. Of...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Train strikes: Union boss warns action may continue for months
Train strikes could continue for months more, the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned. Mick Lynch said the RMT union, which began its latest walkouts on Tuesday, had a mandate to take action up until May, and could "go further". People returning to work after the Christmas break...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
Amusing Planet
Helen Duncan: The Last Witch of Britain
The Witchcraft Act of 1735 was a landmark act for Britain. Unlike the earlier Witchcraft Acts which legalized witch-hunting and the execution of witches, the 1735 act was a complete reversal of attitudes. It ruled that witches didn’t exist and it was a crime for a person to accuse another of possessing magical powers or practicing witchcraft. Furthermore, anybody who pretended to exercise witchcraft, sorcery, or conjuration, by claiming to call up spirits, foretell the future, or cast spells, was to be punished as a con artist and subject to fines and imprisonment. The criminalization of witchcraft brought to an end the gruesome practice of burning innocent victims on the stake, that had claimed the lives of tens of thousands of women since medieval times.
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Holocaust museum shines light on loss with exhibition of objects it is missing
The smell of a grandfather's beard. The feel of a long-lost teddy bear. Gestapo officers' pounding footsteps. These are some of the memories recounted by Holocaust survivors in an exhibition in Huddersfield which seeks to "give space to the intangible". Holocaust Centre North's curators said they wanted visitors to think...
BBC
Londoner solves 20,000-year Ice Age drawings mystery
A London furniture conservator has been credited with a crucial discovery that has helped understand why Ice Age hunter-gatherers drew cave paintings. Ben Bacon analysed 20,000-year-old markings on the drawings, concluding they could refer to a lunar calendar. It led to a specialist team proving early Europeans made notes about...
BBC
Eddie Poolman: London Irish sign Australian centre
London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University. The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year. "Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has...
