UK Needs to Save Its Gambling Industry, Says John Spellar MP

John Spellar, a Labour Party MP recently wrote for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) in light of the ongoing government review of the main gambling law in the country. In a report released by The House, the MP urged the government to implement measures that will protect the flourishing British gambling industry.
gamblingnews.com

Bill Considers New Problem Gambling Committee in Virginia

A bipartisan bill in Virginia is aiming to create a new committee on gambling addiction and address the rising cases of people seeking assistance to cope with their gambling problems. Gambling Expansion Comes at a High Cost. The bill proposed by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax,...
VIRGINIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

NetGaming Content to Mark US Entry via Michigan License

Developer of online casino content NetGaming announced it has received its supplier license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to mark its first entry into the US. The supplier license granted by the MGCB will allow NetGaming to supply to licensed iGaming operators in Michigan its suite of online casino content, beginning with several of its popular titles, including 3 Wild Jokers, Aped, Juicy Gold 100 and Casino Punks.
MICHIGAN STATE
gamblingnews.com

India Introduces Online Gambling Legislation

On Monday, the Indian government proposed the rules, which will be part of the Indian Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, due to concerns over the rising number of complaints of gambling addiction, especially among minors. For the first time, these regulations will oversee aspects of online gambling that stand in a “grey area” between entertainment and gambling practices.

