Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Why a Fed pivot won’t save ‘crypto’
Since the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark federal funds rate to 15-year highs to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, many have theorized that an inevitable “fed pivot” will rally risk-on assets such as equities, real estate, and crypto. Differing economic conditions, relative leverage, historical trends, and inflation will demonstrate why that will not repeat this time.
coingeek.com
Define ‘World Domination’ on SLictionary for a $500 prize
What does the term “World Domination” mean to you? Popularity? Military conquest? A large social media following? Mass fame? Or something else entirely? If you think you have an original definition for World Domination, here’s your chance to dominate the SLictionary Word Bounty polls and earn yourself $500 for the trouble. But get in quick because the contest ends this Saturday night.
coingeek.com
Indonesia to launch national digital currency exchange amid incoming regulatory changes
Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is bracing itself for sweeping changes as regulators scramble to flex their muscles over the industry in the coming months. The first of the incoming changes is the proposed plan to set up a national digital currency exchange for the country. Didid Noordiatmoko, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti), announced that it was keen on launching the platform before the end of the year.
coingeek.com
Binance deal for Voyager assets: US federal, state agencies object
Binance’s plan to acquire Voyager Digital’s assets hit a speed bump Wednesday as U.S. federal, and state regulators asked for more details on who was buying what with whose money. Wednesday saw the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) file an objection to the acquisition of bankrupt digital...
coingeek.com
The struggle for the true Bitcoin: BTC, BCH or BSV
In a previous article titled, Who is trying to control, manipulate or destroy Bitcoin?, Marquez Comelab discussed the different groups of people who have different incentives to influence Bitcoin, take it over, control it, or make it their own. Here, he tells the story of how varying factions struggled to control Bitcoin and, in the process, created three implementations of Bitcoin: Core (BTC), Cash (BCH), and Satoshi Vision (BSV), each one claiming to be the true Bitcoin.
coingeek.com
Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.
coingeek.com
Digital currency payments firm Wyre to shut down its operations amid crypto winter
Popular virtual currency payment processing firm Wyre has announced its intention to shut down its operations within the next 30 days, reports Axios. Axios disclosed that two unnamed employees confirmed the matter to the news outlet, saying they received emails from the company’s CEO Ioannis Giannaros. The CEO confirmed that Wyre would be ending operations before the end of January following a difficult 2022.
coingeek.com
HSBC, Fidelity wade into the metaverse with trademark applications
HSBC (NASDAQ: HBCYF) and Fidelity Investments have hinted at a desire to join the metaverse bandwagon by filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings, confirmed by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, are focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, digital asset trading, and virtual...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee gives his 2023 predictions
Bitcoin influencer Joshua Henslee has had a massive 2022, watching his YouTube channel grow to over 2.7k subscribers. He started this year with a 2023 predictions video explaining what he thinks will happen in the year ahead. The market is delusional, and there’s no reason for optimism. Henslee begins...
coingeek.com
Coinbase pays $100M to atone for shoddy AML/KYC compliance
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is $100 million poorer after New York regulators found that the digital asset exchange viewed anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) requirements as someone else’s problem. Early Wednesday, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced that it had reached a $100...
coingeek.com
DCG involvement in 3AC, FTX collapses raise prospect of billion dollar clawbacks
Amidst the tumult of an ongoing crypto crash, the industry’s seediest players appear to be in a race against time to air each other’s dirty laundry before anyone can get a good look at their own. The latest example of this phenomenon are the founders of 3AC: Su...
coingeek.com
Irish privacy regulator fines Meta more than $400M over illegal ad practice
The decision is one of the most significant to come out of the EU’s landmark data-protection law and will likely force the social media giant into a funding model rethink. In a major blow to Meta (NASDAQ: META), Ireland’s data privacy regulator fined the company 390 million euros ($414 million) on January 4 for rules breaches at Facebook and Instagram, insisting both must reassess how they run advertising based on personal data in the European Union.
coingeek.com
Philippines: Cagayan economic zone bolsters global blockchain hub bid with DAO registry launch
The Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has announced its plan to form a registry for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), local news have reported. CEZA’s move to create a comprehensive registry is geared toward bringing the Philippines one step closer to being the leading nation in blockchain development, according...
coingeek.com
The Goobers NFT founder and Twitch streamer DNP3 admits to gambling investor funds
Popular Twitch streamer DNP3, the founder of several virtual currency projects, has opened up about his gambling addiction, which resulted in the loss of investor funds. DNP3 made the shocking revelation to his Twitter followers on January 3, admitting his guilt and expressing remorse. The streamer was behind multiple Web 3 projects like The Goobers NFT, charity-based CluCOin, and the Gridcraft Network.
Comments / 0