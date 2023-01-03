Q: I got sober five months ago, and I’m learning how to navigate dating as a 28-year-old single woman in sobriety. This is in New York City, where the dating and social culture has always been hard to manage, especially the older we get! I was in a serious relationship on and off for two and a half years (one and a half of them straight through and extremely serious where we lived together during quarantine) where there was a lot of love and friendship, but also differences and doubts when it came to our personalities and sex. I take full ownership of a lot of the issues and why it ended multiple times, a lot to do with fights and mistakes made while under the influence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO