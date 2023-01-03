ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the LA Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss to the Nuggets and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115

MINNEAPOLIS -- - Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Timberwolves -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2. The Clippers are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kings heated as late foul call in tie game propels Lakers to win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakersextended theirwinning streak to a season-best five games with a 136-134 victory over theKings on Saturday, but not without some controversy. Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on the Lakers' Dennis Schroder with 3.1 seconds remaining, with the score tied at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Kings -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento. The Kings are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents above .500. The Lakers are 0-7 against the rest of the division....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections

The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
COLORADO STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Anaheim has a 12-24-4 record overall and an...
ANAHEIM, CA

