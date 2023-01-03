Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out vs. Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the LA Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss to the Nuggets and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115
MINNEAPOLIS -- - Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid
Timberwolves -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2. The Clippers are...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Remembering the last time LeBron scored fewer than 10 points in the regular season ... 16 years ago
LEBRON JAMES IS well-known for his uncanny ability to recall specific moments from any point throughout his pro basketball career, whether it occurred minutes or even years prior. But when asked earlier this week about the milestone he reached Thursday -- going 16 years and 1,125 regular-season games without scoring...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings heated as late foul call in tie game propels Lakers to win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakersextended theirwinning streak to a season-best five games with a 136-134 victory over theKings on Saturday, but not without some controversy. Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on the Lakers' Dennis Schroder with 3.1 seconds remaining, with the score tied at...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The NBA vet and rookie who've embraced their unusual shooting forms: 'I'm happy I made the change'
WHENCHARLOTTE HORNETScenter Mason Plumlee launched a left-handed, 15-foot, shot-put-like jumper over Brook Lopez on Dec. 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' bench reacted as if they had just seen a UFO fly through the Spectrum Center. The sight of the right-handed Plumlee making a midrange jumper with his left...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak
Kings -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento. The Kings are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents above .500. The Lakers are 0-7 against the rest of the division....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals
The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
Behind Bronny James, Sierra Canyon uses second half spark to beat Wheeler (Ga.) 66-55
James scores a game high 22 points
ABC7 Los Angeles
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections
The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Anaheim has a 12-24-4 record overall and an...
