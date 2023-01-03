Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Offers Support to Bills’ Damar Hamlin Following Medical Emergency
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to offer his support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins wrote. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the...
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
WKBW-TV
Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury, now in critical condition
CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills issued announced early Tuesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. At the time he was sedated and in critical condition.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
