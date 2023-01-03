Pedestrian in critical condition, driver fled N. Kukui St. scene

HONOLULU (KHON2) — North Kukui Street was closed Monday night due to an accident involving a pedestrian.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a man, aged 76 was hit by a vehicle at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The operator of the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on N. Kukui Street, possibly driving a white truck.

EMS said the pedestrian is in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at 808 723-3413.