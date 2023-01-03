Read full article on original website
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Boost for India following return of e-Tourist Visas – A Luxury Travel Blog
Newmarket Holidays is predicting a surge in India tour bookings following the return of the country’s e-Tourist Visas for British citizens. Prior to the pandemic India was a top-selling destination for the escorted tour specialist, but the application process for e-Tourist Visas for British citizens was paused in March 2020, and then replaced by in-person appointments that led to long delays in processing applications.
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people were expected to take part in protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine. The open-cast mine, which provides a large share of the lignite — a soft, brownish coal — burned at nearby power plants, is scheduled to close by 2030 under a deal agreed last year between the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and utility company RWE. The company says it needs the coal to ensure Germany’s energy security, which has come under strain following the cut in gas supplies from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo
Serbia's president says NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected its demand for Serbian security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions
Australia don't make big spin gains at SCG ahead of India tour
Probably because of the weather, the SCG track didn't have much in it for Australia's spinners, and they didn't have much of a say as South Africa fought to save the Test
NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo
BELGRADE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.
