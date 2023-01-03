Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NPR
The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin's collapse will take place this afternoon
The NFL season resumes this afternoon for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Though his condition has improved, he remains hospitalized. Reporter Greg Echlin spoke with players on the Kansas City Chiefs about how they feel about taking the field today after such an emotional week.
NPR
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking to his family and team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, is now breathing on his own and talking with his family and team, the Bills said Friday. He also communicated with his teammates and coaches via video. Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
NPR
The NFL finds itself in uncharted territory as the regular season ends this weekend
The NFL's regular season ends this weekend with much of the football world still reeling after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, but his breathing tube has been removed, and he's able to talk. He's even said a few words to his teammates over video. The Bills-Bengals game in which Hamlin collapsed was canceled, a move with major playoff implications for several teams. And the NFL is in uncharted territory. Joining me on the line now is Lindsay Jones, senior editor for The Ringer. Welcome back.
Detroit Lions game vs. Green Bay Packers: Time, TV channel in Week 18 battle for playoffs
Detroit Lions (8-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8) What: Week 18, NFL regular season finale. When: 8:20 p.m., Sunday. ...
