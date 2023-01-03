The NFL's regular season ends this weekend with much of the football world still reeling after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, but his breathing tube has been removed, and he's able to talk. He's even said a few words to his teammates over video. The Bills-Bengals game in which Hamlin collapsed was canceled, a move with major playoff implications for several teams. And the NFL is in uncharted territory. Joining me on the line now is Lindsay Jones, senior editor for The Ringer. Welcome back.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO